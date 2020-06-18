Westminster Barracks / Sexual Exploitation of an Inmate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: January through May 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations in Brattleboro and Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Sexual exploitation of an inmate; prostitution

ACCUSED: Joshua Russ

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following an investigation that began in late May, the Vermont State Police on Thursday, June 18, 2020, arrested Joshua Russ, 35, of Brattleboro, a community corrections officer with the Vermont Department of Corrections, on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a woman he was supervising.

Police initiated an investigation after the victim reported to Brattleboro Probation and Parole on May 29 that her supervisor in the community, Russ, had paid her for oral sex on three to four occasions beginning in January 2020. The case was initially referred to the Brattleboro Police Department by the Department of Corrections. The Vermont State Police became involved once investigators learned of incidents that took place outside Brattleboro.

Investigators interviewed the victim and reviewed supporting evidence that included text message conversations between Russ and the victim. Police learned of one instance that occurred inside Russ’ vehicle in parking lot in Brattleboro, and two instances at a roadside pull-off in Newfane.

Police arrested Russ on Thursday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of an inmate and prostitution. He was ordered jailed for lack of $5,000 bail pending arraignment scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at criminal court in Brattleboro. The Department of Corrections has placed Russ on paid administrative leave. Further questions about his employment status should be directed to DOC.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trooper Marie Beland at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Brattleboro

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.