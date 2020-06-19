Dr. David Samadi: Why genetic testing is invaluable for men with metastatic prostate cancer

metastatic prostate cancer prevention of prostate cancer from metastasis organ confined prostate cancer

The role of genetic testing in early diagnosis is more critical than in patients with metastatic prostate cancer or a family history of prostate cancer

The importance of Genetic testing when diagnosed early, not a big role when prostate cancer is metastasized” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scientist’s knowledge a man’s family history for prostate cancer may lead to a higher risk of its development has prompted an expert panel to recommend genetic testing for all men with this predisposed risk factor. This recommendation also includes all men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) and non-CRPC.The panel was a result of published recommendations for multigene testing and genetic consultation for prostate cancer risk that convened at the October 2019 international Philadelphia Prostate Cancer Consensus Conference. This conference addressed key gaps and areas needing clarity of genetic testing for prostate cancer. The recommendations are published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.“A man’s family medical history matters in regards to prostate cancer,” stated Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “Prostate cancer is a leading cause of death for men in the U.S. so I applaud this decision. We already know that men with a male close relative - father, brother, son - who’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer will have a two to three time greater risk of developing the disease than men without a family history. In addition, men with a female family member – mother, sister, daughter - who’ve had breast or ovarian cancer, and they’re found to have inherited mutations involving the most well-known genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2, the man will also have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.”The panel has focused on a key aspect for evaluating a man’s prostate cancer risk and treatment of germline genetic testing which involves testing for hereditary cancer risk genes. These genes include BRCA1, BRCA2 and other genes suspected to raise the risk for prostate cancer.“Right not, genetic testing for men with a strong family history is not common,” explained Dr. Samadi . “Over the years, there has been inconsistency in the guidelines for genetic counseling and testing. The findings this panel recommends include identifying men who are candidates for genetic testing for prostate cancer, which genes to be tested, how the results impact treatment and management and how this impacts genetic testing for cancer risk and screening for men.”Coinciding with the panel’s recommendations for genetic testing for prostate cancer was the recent FDA approval of two medications, rucaparib and olaparib, for treatment of men with specific genetic mutations that will have a significant impact on decisions made for men with metastatic prostate cancer.“I support the conference turning their attention on importance of genetic testing’s impact on the management of early-stage prostate cancer,” said Dr. Samadi. “I cannot stress enough the value of early screening starting at age 40, not only for men with a family history of prostate cancer but for all men. When prostate cancer is caught in its earliest stages, the outcome looks far better than delaying screening when it’s more advanced and difficult to treat. I would encourage all men to discuss with their primary care physician about genetic testing for prostate cancer, if they have a family history of prostate cancer, breast, or ovarian cancers. Being proactive is a man’s best bet for beating back this potentially deadly disease.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

