The Classroom Assessment Scoring System™ (CLASS) | Nebraska Department of Education
CLASS™ is an observation tool that focuses on the effectiveness of classroom interactions among teachers and children, because it is these daily interactions that promote children’s social and cognitive development.
CLASS™ observation tools have been developed for Infant, Toddler, Pre-K, K-3, Upper Elementary and Secondary age groups.
At every age level, the CLASS™ measure focuses on interactions that support learning. No matter which age or grade level of the tool you use, developmentally appropriate interactions are organized into domains and dimensions: