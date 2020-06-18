Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Classroom Assessment Scoring System™ (CLASS) | Nebraska Department of Education

CLASS™ is an observation tool that focuses on the effectiveness of classroom interactions among teachers and children, because it is these daily interactions that promote children’s social and cognitive development.

CLASS™ observation tools have been developed for Infant, Toddler, Pre-K, K-3, Upper Elementary and Secondary age groups.

At every age level, the CLASS™ measure focuses on interactions that support learning. No matter which age or grade level of the tool you use, developmentally appropriate interactions are organized into domains and dimensions:

