FWC conducts aquatic plant control on Lake Harris

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control on the Little Lake Harris portion of Lake Harris the week of June 22, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Lake County waterbody in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and may impact access to navigation.

To find out more about the herbicides being used and if there are any use restrictions associated with these treatments, visit MyFWC.com/Lake and click on the “Plant Mgmt Schedule of Operations” under the “Aquatic Plants” dropdown menu.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits that low to moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife, and the desires of various stakeholder groups against the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more information about the treatment, contact Nathalie Visscher, FWC invasive plant management biologist, at 321-228-3364.