Plaintiffs' Firm Shulman & Hill Warns of Increase in Motor Vehicle Fatalities Despite COVID-19
Despite shelter-in-place orders, fatal motor vehicle accidents per miles driven were up 14 percent in March.
The recent rise in fatal motor vehicle accidents is certainly a cause of concern for the residents of New York City. Drivers must remain vigilant while they’re on the road this summer.”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although fewer Americans are on the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of fatal motor vehicle accidents has increased by 14 percent in March compared to the same period in 2019, according to a May report by The National Safety Council.
— Alex Shulman
The National Safety Council looked at fatal motor vehicle accidents per miles driven when conducting its research. Although the miles driven in March 2020 dropped by nearly 19 percent when compared to March 2019 due to decreased commuting and shelter-in-place orders, there were 1.22 deaths per 100 million miles driven in March of this year, compared with 1.07 in March 2019.
A few states in particular have seen a sharp increase in motor vehicle accidents during the first three months of 2020, according to the report, including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
The National Safety Council is still conducting research into why the number of fatal motor vehicle accidents increased in March. However, in its report, The National Safety Council pointed to anecdotal reports of speeding, lowered standards for acquiring drivers’ licenses in some states, and the rollback of hours of service rules for commercial vehicle drivers as potential causes for the increase in fatalities.
The National Safety Council also urged drivers to practice defensive driving, be mindful of increased pedestrian and cyclist traffic during the pandemic, and to obey speed limits, even if traffic appears to be clear.
This advice is especially important as summer progresses. Historically, the number of fatal car accidents in the United States peaks during the months of June, July, and August, according to research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This is due to increased car usage during the warm summer months, as well as reckless and impaired driving.
“The recent rise in fatal motor vehicle accidents is certainly a cause of concern for the residents of New York City. Drivers must remain vigilant while they’re on the road this summer,” says Alex Shulman, founding partner and general counsel to Shulman & Hill. “Our attorneys are ready and prepared to help car accident victims and their loved ones seek justice for their injuries.”
As a personal injury law firm, Shulman & Hill has a proven track record of success representing the victims of injurious and fatal motor vehicle accidents, including a $325,000 settlement for a 59-year-old New York City employee who was side swiped by a truck.
