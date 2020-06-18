Northbound I-25 on-ramp from Vandehei Ave. to temporarily close for slab repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Vandehei Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 25 northbound will be temporarily closed starting Monday as crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation complete slab repairs.

The ramp will be closed for 10 days, weather permitting. Crews will first cut, demo and remove the current slabs and then pour new ones. The new slabs will need time to cure and gain enough strength before the ramp can be reopened.

Motorists planning to use the Vandehei Avenue on-ramp to drive northbound on I-25 will need to plan an alternate route; a detour will be in place with signage to help guide travelers.

The work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall and Horse Creek interchanges, which is expected to be complete at the end of November.

Travelers, commuters and commercial haulers on I-25 should stay alert, slow down and obey all traffic signage through the work zone.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.