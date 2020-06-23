GetDismissed Launches More User-Friendly Traffic Ticket Dismissal Process
California drivers with traffic tickets can go online to begin ticket dismissal processLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GetDismissed team is excited to announce the launch of their updated, more user-friendly traffic ticket dismissal process. Now, California drivers who have received traffic tickets can go online to begin the dismissal process, saving them time and money.
“Over the past 6 months, we have updated the full traffic ticket intake and dismissal process to make it easier for people to contest their traffic tickets,” said the team at GetDismissed. “The online process has been simplified with fewer steps and easier selection of violation type.”
Before the update, motorists with tickets would need to call GetDismissed to begin the process of receiving defense documents. Now, they can do it all online. The refreshed Client Portal makes it easier for users to access documents and questionnaires, upload supporting information, and access and manage their traffic tickets. All sections have also been color coded for convenience.
California is one of a handful of states that allows drivers with traffic tickets to contest tickets without going to court with a process called Trial by Written Declaration. Instead of going to court, motorists complete a written defense and submit it via mail. If successful, a Trial by Written Declaration prevents a negative point from going on the driver’s record, offers potential insurance savings, and entitles the driver to a 100% bail deposit refund from the court.
To get started on a Trial by Written Declaration, California drivers can now visit the GetDismissed website. Getting defense documents begins by submitting basic information about the driver and nature of the ticket. Once the driver has activated their account and paid for the service, they can simply print, sign, and send their paperwork to the courthouse.
The GetDismissed team is thrilled to provide California motorists with a seamless, online portal where they can start their Trial by Written Declaration and potentially get their traffic tickets dismissed without going to court. More information can be found at https://getdismissed.com.
