Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,435 in the last 365 days.

GetDismissed Launches More User-Friendly Traffic Ticket Dismissal Process

CDL TICKET DISMISSAL

California drivers with traffic tickets can go online to begin ticket dismissal process

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GetDismissed team is excited to announce the launch of their updated, more user-friendly traffic ticket dismissal process. Now, California drivers who have received traffic tickets can go online to begin the dismissal process, saving them time and money.

“Over the past 6 months, we have updated the full traffic ticket intake and dismissal process to make it easier for people to contest their traffic tickets,” said the team at GetDismissed. “The online process has been simplified with fewer steps and easier selection of violation type.”

Before the update, motorists with tickets would need to call GetDismissed to begin the process of receiving defense documents. Now, they can do it all online. The refreshed Client Portal makes it easier for users to access documents and questionnaires, upload supporting information, and access and manage their traffic tickets. All sections have also been color coded for convenience.

California is one of a handful of states that allows drivers with traffic tickets to contest tickets without going to court with a process called Trial by Written Declaration. Instead of going to court, motorists complete a written defense and submit it via mail. If successful, a Trial by Written Declaration prevents a negative point from going on the driver’s record, offers potential insurance savings, and entitles the driver to a 100% bail deposit refund from the court.

To get started on a Trial by Written Declaration, California drivers can now visit the GetDismissed website. Getting defense documents begins by submitting basic information about the driver and nature of the ticket. Once the driver has activated their account and paid for the service, they can simply print, sign, and send their paperwork to the courthouse.

The GetDismissed team is thrilled to provide California motorists with a seamless, online portal where they can start their Trial by Written Declaration and potentially get their traffic tickets dismissed without going to court. More information can be found at https://getdismissed.com.

About GetDismissed

GetDismissed empowers California drivers with traffic tickets by offering a seamless dismissal process.

Steve F. Miller
GetDismissed.com
+1 800-580-3769
email us here

You just read:

GetDismissed Launches More User-Friendly Traffic Ticket Dismissal Process

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.