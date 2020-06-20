Buckstein's new single released
Buckstein’s new single 'If I Had A Boat' is the perfect summer anthem!DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Artist Buckstein is ushering in the summer with his Cover Single of Lyle Lovette’s “If I Had A Boat”. This song is the perfect summer anthem!
‘If I had a Boat’ originally appeared on Lyle Lovette’s second album ‘Pontiac’ in 1987 and is reportedly based on a true story.
Be sure to catch Buckstein’s cover version now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and all other major streaming platforms.
