Buckstein's new single released

Buckstein’s new single 'If I Had A Boat' is the perfect summer anthem!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Artist Buckstein is ushering in the summer with his Cover Single of Lyle Lovette’s “If I Had A Boat”. This song is the perfect summer anthem!

‘If I had a Boat’ originally appeared on Lyle Lovette’s second album ‘Pontiac’ in 1987 and is reportedly based on a true story.

Be sure to catch Buckstein’s cover version now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and all other major streaming platforms.

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Jackie St Pierre, at jackie@a2zva.com, 737-333-5767.

Jackie St Pierre
A2ZVA
+1 7373335767
email us here

