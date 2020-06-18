Emergent Solar Integrates Bifacial Solar Array for Valparaiso's Vale View Development
The 40.33-kilowatt roof-mount solar installation for Wayne Enterprise’s Vale View multi-use development is the state’s first commercial bifacial solar projectVALPARAISO, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Enterprises is proud to announce the commissioning of their 40.33 kilowatt (kW) bifacial roof-mount solar energy system for their new downtown Valparaiso Vale View facility. This is the most recent addition to the company’s development portfolio and adding solar power to the roof of the building was another step in the company’s long-term vision of lowering its carbon footprint and offering a clean energy solution to its residents.
The system is expected to generate approximately 50,000 kilowatt-hours of energy annually, which will significantly reduce the buildings energy costs. With the use of bifacial solar modules, the solar panels have ability to generate power from the backside of the module, as opposed to just the front with standard panels. This increase in solar production offered from bifacial technology, will significantly improve the power output by up to 15% over mono modules.
“We had decided to put solar on the Vale View development from nearly the beginning, and we were convinced that it was the right economic decision for the project,” said Wayne Enterprises CEO Matthew Welter. “Being a leader in our community is something I take seriously. And being a leader in instituting renewable energy is something exciting for Valparaiso. Solar aligns with our goal of improving the value we provide for our residents and being a more sustainable organization.”
Wayne Enterprises contracted Emergent Solar Energy out of Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette to design and build the solar project.
“Wayne Enterprises made solar their first choice for lowering their operational costs,” said Jeremy Lipinski, Managing Partner of Emergent Solar Energy. When I first viewed the roof plan for the Vale View project and I realized that the surface membrane was white, I immediately saw the opportunity to build this array with bifacial solar modules. The use of these bifacial solar panels will significantly increase the array’s power production, and this will have positive affect on the project’s economics. With solar, Wayne Enterprises is able to reduce the amount of energy it needs to buy from the utility and minimizes its exposure to increasing energy costs while it continues to expand its operations in Valparaiso.”
Chester Inc. was the architect and construction contracting firm that designed and built the downtown Vale View property for Wayne Enterprises.
“ As the exclusive architectural and construction contractor for Vale View, we find it quite rewarding to know that our client was able to incorporate the bifacial solar modules as an initial structure of this type in the state, said Rich Shields, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Chester Inc. “I believe this speaks volumes to the detailed craftsmanship that went into all facets of Vale View to lend to its prominence as the city’s first bifacial solar renewable energy facility”
Throughout the project life-cycle, the system is expected to generate enough emissions-free, clean energy to offset nearly 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide—the equivalent of offsetting emissions from 3 million miles driven or the amount sequestered by more than 1,400 acres of U.S. forests.
About Wayne Enterprises
Wayne Enterprises is the premier real estate development firm in Northwest Indiana. Owned and managed by a 4th generation Valparaiso native, Wayne Enterprises is focused on increasing value to its residents and Valparaiso through continual growth and improvement of its portfolio of commercial and residential holdings.
About Emergent Solar Energy
Emergent Solar Energy a leading commercial solar construction firms in the state of Indiana. Headquartered at Purdue Research Park, in West Lafayette, Indiana, the company provides solar solutions to the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors across the state of Indiana. Emergent Solar seeks to bring renewable energy to the communities it serves and to help organizations gain energy independence while achieving their sustainability and stewardship goals.
About Chester Incorporated
Chester Inc. is northern Indiana’s exclusive Architectural & Construction, Information Technologies and Agricultural Systems firm that can conceptually design, build and finance with our Architectural and Construction services division, extend your reach by integrating all your technology with our Information Technology (IT) services division, and deliver irrigation and grain handling solutions with our Agricultural Systems division providing you a one-stop seamless turnkey solution.
