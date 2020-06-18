Ruiz Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling on DACA

Trenton – Senate President Pro Tempore M. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex) issued the following statement celebrating the Supreme Court ruling against the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program:

“Finally, with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Trump Administration’s attempt to end DACA, the 16,480 DACAmented youth in New Jersey can breathe easier. For dreamers, the United States is their home, they have never known anywhere else. Many are business owners, homeowners, and healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

“Today’s decision is not only a huge victory for the immigrant community but for our country as a whole. Dreamers are crucial to the cultural and economic fabric of our state.”