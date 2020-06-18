Wear BLUE for Men's Health
Wear BLUE for Men’s Health
#ShowUsYourBlue on Wear BLUE Day, Friday, June 19
Blue looks good on you! Men’s Health Network (MHN) is calling on everyone to Wear BLUE on Wear BLUE Day, Friday, June 19, to raise awareness about the importance of male health. Studies show that men live sicker and die 5 years younger than women. Post photos of you, your staff, or your favorite pet wearing Blue on the hashtag #ShowUsYourBlue
Wear BLUE is a year-round program established by MHN to encourage men to make healthier lifestyle choices and schedule regular healthcare visits to achieve longer, healthier lives.
Wear BLUE Day is always the Friday before Father’s Day, June 19 in 2020, and is an opportunity for men – and those that love them – to make real improvements in overall health and fitness. Whether it is your husband, brother, father, son, or friend, wearing BLUE is a simple gesture to show you care, and it is a great way to spotlight men’s health issues.
MHN brings men’s health awareness to broader audiences to help make real changes in health disparities and helps men understand the benefits of good health, prevention, and regular screenings. Wear BLUE Day helps spread the word by providing greater awareness through this simple gesture of donning something blue. Healthy men and boys mean healthy families and communities, and that’s good for everyone.
For social media messaging and images, download the toolkit or visit the website to find messaging in both English and Spanish. To learn more about Wear BLUE Day or for more information please visit WearBlueForMen.com
Men’s Health Month, Men’s Health Week, and Wear BLUE Day are organized by Men's Health Network (MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
