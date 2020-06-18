Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,981 in the last 365 days.

Wear BLUE for Men's Health

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Anne Di Gregory

communications@menshealthnetwork.org
(202) 543-6461 ext. 101

Wear BLUE for Men’s Health

#ShowUsYourBlue on Wear BLUE Day, Friday, June 19

Blue looks good on you! Men’s Health Network (MHN) is calling on everyone to Wear BLUE on Wear BLUE Day, Friday, June 19, to raise awareness about the importance of male health. Studies show that men live sicker and die 5 years younger than women. Post photos of you, your staff, or your favorite pet wearing Blue on the hashtag #ShowUsYourBlue

Wear BLUE is a year-round program established by MHN to encourage men to make healthier lifestyle choices and schedule regular healthcare visits to achieve longer, healthier lives.

Wear BLUE Day is always the Friday before Father’s Day, June 19 in 2020, and is an opportunity for men – and those that love them – to make real improvements in overall health and fitness. Whether it is your husband, brother, father, son, or friend, wearing BLUE is a simple gesture to show you care, and it is a great way to spotlight men’s health issues.

MHN brings men’s health awareness to broader audiences to help make real changes in health disparities and helps men understand the benefits of good health, prevention, and regular screenings. Wear BLUE Day helps spread the word by providing greater awareness through this simple gesture of donning something blue. Healthy men and boys mean healthy families and communities, and that’s good for everyone.

For social media messaging and images, download the toolkit or visit the website to find messaging in both English and Spanish. To learn more about Wear BLUE Day or for more information please visit WearBlueForMen.com

Men’s Health Month, Men’s Health Week, and Wear BLUE Day are organized by Men's Health Network (MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com

Anne Di Gregory
Men's Health Network
+1 2025436461
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wear BLUE for Men's Health

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.