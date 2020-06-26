Turnkey Cybersecurity Program for Small Companies Best Bet for U.S. National Security

Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Programs

Turnkey Cybersecurity Programs Based on the New Department of Defense CMMC Standard is the Best Choice for Smaller U.S. Companies Who Are DoD Contractors

Our DoD-CMMC program might not solve the problem for every small DoD contractor, but it can solve the problem for most of them.” — Ray Hutchins

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of catastrophic breaches and losses, the Department of Defense (DoD) is finally moving to protect our country's Defense Industrial Base (DIB) with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. The CMMC is aimed at forcing good cybersecurity practices on the 350,000+ U.S. businesses that serve as contractors and sub-contractors for the DoD and the U.S. DIB.While grievously late, the CMMC program will make a positive difference and has developed strong supporters and champions. One of its biggest supporters is Mitch Tanenbaum, partner and CISO for Turnkey Cybersecurity & Privacy Solutions LLC (TCPS), a Denver company that provides turnkey cybersecurity solutions for small to medium-sized companies. Tanenbaum has been working on DoD cybersecurity for over 30 years, starting by building the cybersecurity program for Texas Instruments Defense Systems. Today he is recognized as a CMMC expert and evangelist."The CMMC Accreditation Body has built a very strong and thorough cybersecurity program that should significantly increase the security of our DIB," Tanenbaum says. "But implementing such an effective program is very difficult, especially for smaller companies. It takes time and it costs money, but we have no choice - national security dictates that we protect the nation's DIB ASAP."That's why Mitch and his partner Ray Hutchins built a DoD-CMMC program as one of their 10 different turnkey cybersecurity programs available via their company TCPS. "We spent by far the most time building the DoD-CMMC program," Hutchins says. "Small companies are critical to our DIB and they do not have the resources to build and maintain a professional cybersecurity program without some significant help. We provide that help."Hutchins and Tanenbaum say that their turnkey DoD CMMC program supports national security and DoD goals because it attempts to standardize the processes and tools associated with implementing cybersecurity programs for smaller companies. These are pre-engineered, comprehensive cybersecurity packages designed to make building a program much easier, with less time, money and brain damage. By using their turnkey system, companies can implement a compliant CMMC program in as little as six months and not go broke doing it.Additionally, standardized programs can be scaled more quickly and for less money to meet the needs of the large number of smaller DIB contractor companies who are currently unprotected. Using such an approach can save precious time as DoD acts to improve the security and readiness of the DIB."We've got hundreds of thousands of businesses and contractors in the DIB with no cybersecurity at all who are being robbed blind by our adversaries. It's criminal that this situation has been tolerated for so long, therefore it is our responsibility and patriotic duty to use every tool we have to stop the bleeding now," Hutchins says. "Our DoD-CMMC program might not solve the problem for every small DoD contractor, but it can solve the problem for most of them."Hutchins and Tanenbaum have been helping companies comply with the NIST 800-171 regulation for years. 800-171 is the "voluntary" regulation that the CMMC is predicated upon. "We know first-hand the difficulties companies have faced trying to comply with 800-171 and building an effective cybersecurity program. It's one thing to talk about it, it's quite another to actually do it and really make cybersecurity part of a company's culture," said Tanenbaum. "And complying with CMMC will be even tougher, because this time DoD appears to be serious."Tanenbaum continues, "Our DoD-CMMC program is directly mapped to all CMMC requirements. We follow their model exactly so that there will be no question about our client's readiness for certification. There is real money and national security at stake in these DoD contracts and the CMMC makes clear what level of cybersecurity must be achieved before the government contracts will be awarded. Our clients will be prepared."There are distinct and immediate benefits from using the Turnkey DoD-CMMC program when compared to the alternatives. They include:1. Smoother and faster CMMC certification2. Reduction of cybersecurity and privacy risks, including:--IT infrastructure and data risks--Regulatory compliance risks--Insurance exposure risks--Company valuation risks--Cybersecurity and privacy financial risks3. Faster program deployment and protection of critical assets4. Reduced security complexity5. Increased competitiveness for DoD and other business opportunitiesFor more information, please contact:

Short video: "What CMMC Level Do I Need to Be Certified to Anyway?"