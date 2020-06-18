Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Blocking the Administration From Ending the DACA Program

“This morning’s decision by the Supreme Court rejecting the Trump Administration’s effort to rescind the DACA program is a major victory both for Dreamers and for the American people, as we all benefit from their contributions to our nation. This decision underscores how important it is for the Senate to take up House-passed legislation that determines the status of those brought here as children and gives them the ability to remain here and become citizens of the only nation they’ve ever called home. We owe it to them to remove the uncertainty under which they live their lives and the constant fear that they may be exiled from their home. “The Obama Administration launched the DACA program in an act of sound policy to bridge the gap until Congress could act. While the Republican-led Congress was complicit in President Trump’s efforts to rescind the program, our House Democratic Majority passed H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, in 2019. I am grateful to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for its leadership on that legislation and their continued advocacy on behalf of Dreamers. Now that the Court has upheld the DACA program, I hope the Republican-led Senate will finally take action to adopt H.R. 6 and send it to the President, who in the past has said he would work with Congress to bring relief to Dreamers. The American people – regardless of party affiliation – overwhelmingly support Dreamers, and it is time for the President to make good on his promise and make it possible for these young people to secure their place in pursuit of our common American Dream.”