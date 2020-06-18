The SEO Works appointed by Decathlon UK

Decathlon Storefront The SEO Works - leading UK SEO Company

Leading Sheffield and London-based digital marketing agency has won a contract with sports equipment retailer Decathlon UK.

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital agency The SEO Works have been chosen to support and manage the organic search strategy for leading sports retailer Decathlon UK.

The Sheffield and London-based agency will be responsible for delivering organic growth and a content strategy that helps build on Decathlon's mission to make sport accessible to as many people as possible.

“We selected The SEO Works for their focus on achieving results, excellent track record and their ability to work as an extension of our team” said Ella O’Riordan, SEO Manager at Decathlon.

Alex Hill, Director at The SEO Works added: “It’s not often an agency is able to work with such a Global brand — so naturally, we’re very excited. At the centre of Decathlon's ethos is the pursuit of an active and healthy lifestyle which is a fantastic mission to have. We look forward to enjoying the future successes we’ll share.”

The SEO Works have been named as one of the Top 50 Digital Agencies in 2020, and have won 15 awards including “Best SEO Company” by Clutch.co. They specialise in SEO, PPC and Paid social and have clients including Rab, Mondaine, Peter Werth and Lowe Alpine.