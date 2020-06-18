Digital Air Strike Continues Ongoing Community Outreach, Offers Assistance to People Who Lost Jobs Due to COVID-19

Company supports numerous charities that work for social justice and offers free technology to help job seekers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement technology company, announced today it is offering assistance to businesses and job seekers affected by COVID-19, as well as nonprofit organizations working for social justice and equality.

Digital Air Strike has a long history of giving back regularly and in times of need. Through an employee-led initiative, DASCares, the company helps a chosen charity every month and each quarter supports a larger initiative or cause through monetary and in-kind donations, as well as volunteerism. For the past eight years, Digital Air Strike and its employees have helped more than 100 nonprofit organizations, including Dress for Success, American Red Cross, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Child Crisis Arizona, teamGM Cares, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Teach for America, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Pat Tillman Foundation, and dozens more.

“Digital Air Strike has a long history of giving back. We focus on supporting organizations meaningful to our clients and our employees. Organizations are suggested by them and an internal team of employee volunteers coordinates our efforts that regularly include having our team volunteer their time, as well as donate money,” said Erica Sietsma, COO of Digital Air Strike. “We even offer flexible work schedules and summer half days to provide time for volunteerism. Additionally, we have always supported justice and equality for all, and we are committed to helping organizations seeking solutions and supporting families affected by racial injustice.”

In support of nationwide efforts for racial equality, Digital Air Strike’s employees recently chose five charities to receive donations from the company, as well as match funds for their personal donations. Through the weeklong drive, the company and employees supported the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Campaign Zero, Equal Justice Initiative, Black Women’s Health Imperative, and The Loveland Foundation.

Digital Air Strike is also donating to Building Back the Community Foundation, a nonprofit started by two DAS employees in 2018. The money will be used to buy groceries for families in need in the Phoenix metro area. While the nonprofit was originally formed to help victims of natural disasters, the foundation also gives $5,000 scholarships to local high school graduates and is currently helping families struggling due to COVID-19.

To learn more about Digital Air Strike’s nonprofit giving, click here.

Additionally, to help the millions of people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19, Digital Air Strike is giving its Video Logix video technology to job seekers free of charge for three months. The technology can be used to record and send video introductions, resumes, references, and more to employers. The technology also tracks engagement, including when the video or other items are viewed, to inform applicants about where they are in the hiring process. Free video training will also be available to help job seekers optimize the technology and stand out from the competition.

Job seekers can sign up for the three free months of Video Logix technology by clicking here. Since the pandemic began, Digital Air Strike has also been offering businesses Video Logix free of charge for 30 days.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement technology company helping businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com

and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.