Tech Giants: Out - One Facial Recognition Startup: In
Following the opposite direction of the tech giants, A tech startup starts offering today a similar facial recognition software to law enforcement agencies.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Face-Six, an American-Israeli startup company has started offering a facial recognition service to law enforcement agencies in the United States and abroad. This comes after Amazon, IBM and Microsoft have decided to stop selling facial recognition software in the last week, leaving, what appears to be, an empty space in the market.
Moshe Greenshpan, Founder & CEO of Face-Six explains "The unfruitful pressure to stop selling face recognition software, that came from privacy groups in the last few years has now been amplified tremendously by the wave of Black Lives movement - making the tech giants ride the wave rather than crashing into it"
"Amazon has been selling its Rekognition service successfully since November 2016. This unique capability of uploading videos for the purpose of real-time suspects identification is now gone, allowing us to introduce our new FA6 service. It's still in a beta mode" Greenshpan continues "but the value the new FA6 service provides surpasses Amazon's in price and user experience by a large margin. If you upload your live feed video to Rekognition throughout the whole month you would pay a staggering price of USD 4,320 as detailed on their site, while our FA6 service will cost you only USD 88 for the basic plan."
"The difference in price is big. Too big.", Greenshpan says, "I don't know how can anyone pay that much for just one month...In addition, Our service has Zero-latency which means real-time identification, while Amazon has about 30-seconds delay. Obviously Amazon didn't design their service as real-time video, however, this could mean the difference between stopping the bad guy before the crime, or sadly identify him when it's too late..."
As to Microsoft and IBM, Greenshpan claims that their decision to step out of the facial recognition market has a very limited impact on the industry if any. "It's more about a future business they might have been considering to do than it's about an actual business they already do". Greenshpan concluded.
Face-Six has recently released a couple of new videos demonstrating its identification capability by a drone from 100 meters, and by identifying a person wearing a COVID-19 mask.
Face-Six is also the creator of Churchix – a facial recognition software for churches.
