Davies & Associates Helps Clients Access Booming Trade Between India and Vietnam
Changing geopolitics are causing supply chains to shift and Indian entrepreneurs are sensing opportunities in Vietnam
Interest in Vietnam from India is growing rapidly but language and cultural differences can remain a barrier to trade ties. We leverage our legal expertise in both markets to help our clients succeed”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade between India and Vietnam is booming. According to Indian government statistics, it has increased by almost 7% year on year for the past two decades and amounted to almost $14 billion last year.
Fast shifting geo-politics in Asia means that supply chains are on the move, and India and Vietnam look poised to benefit. With its market-leading position in India and its fast-growing business in Vietnam, Davies & Associates is perfectly placed to help its Indian clients expand to Vietnam, and vice versa.
Vietnam was India’s 17th largest trading partner last year (of almost 200 countries) and it is moving quickly up the list. According to the Indian embassy in Hanoi, the main items exported from India to Vietnam were meat, corn, steel, pharmaceuticals, cotton and machinery.
For Vietnam, India is it 7th largest trading partner, with exports of electronics, rubber, chemicals, and coffee. Davies & Associates clients are also involved in the logistics industry, further helping grow trade between the two countries.
“Interest in Vietnam from India is growing rapidly but language and cultural differences can remain a barrier to trade ties," said Mark Davies Global Chairman of Davies & Associates. “We leverage our legal expertise in both India and Vietnam to help our clients navigate and flourish in both markets.”
Davies & Associate’s Vietnam services for Indian clients include incorporation of a Limited Liability Company, opening of a bank account, and all the immigration work for any employees relocating. Ongoing services include preparation and renewals of foreign non-guaranteed loan agreements, annual corporate secretarial services, and much more.
Davies & Associates has offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as well as in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore in India. To cope with demand in the Vietnamese market, Davies & Associates is opening a new office in Hanoi, Vietnam this month.
Davies & Associates is an immigration-focused law firm headquartered in New York that helps clients from all over the world set up new and exciting businesses in the United States and procure the necessary visas to move accordingly.
