Commissioner's Message Regarding Visitation

Dear Friends and Colleagues:

OPWDD understands how challenging the temporary suspension of visitation has been for the people we support in community residences and their families during the COVID-19 public health emergency. I am writing to inform you that visitation at OPWDD certified group homes and residential facilities may resume as early as this Friday, June 19, 2020.

Providers and visitors will be required to follow specific protocols and guidelines, which will be shared later this week.

The health and well-being of the people we mutually support is of utmost importance and OPWDD will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional updates as new information becomes available.

Sincerely,

Theodore Kastner, MD, MS Commissioner