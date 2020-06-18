Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update: Jefferson County Fire and Death Investigation

SUMNER, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deaths of two individuals and a fire in the town of Sumner, Wis.

 

On the evening of June 16, 2020, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Sumner for a possible burglary. Arriving on scene, the Deputy observed two individuals laying on the driveway, later determined to be deceased. The Deputy took fire from the residence and returned fire. The Deputy then saw black smoke coming from inside the residence.

 

At this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act.

 

In conjunction with the ongoing investigation, DCI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for their assistance in looking for Kevin P. Anderson, a 68-year-old, white male of Fort Atkinson. He’s 6'0", weighs about 200 lbs. with blue eyes and balding brown hair. If you see Anderson, do not approach. Instead, please immediately contact Law Enforcement.

 

If anyone has information about this incident or was driving in the area of Wisconsin Highway 106 and County Highway A, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

 

This continues to be an on-going investigation and Law Enforcement asks the public to avoid the area until further notice.

 

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

