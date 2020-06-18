Minnesota Man Charged with Killing Missing Buffalo County Woman

ALMA, Wis. – Prosecutors and agents at the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a Minnesota man has been arrested and charged in relation to the disappearance of Beth Johnson, last seen in Nelson, Wis. in December 2016.

Law enforcement arrested Randall Q. Merrick of Rochester Minnesota today, and he has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, and hiding a corpse.

The criminal complaint is attached.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Merrick is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay. The Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office is providing victim services.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 685-4433.