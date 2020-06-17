Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,917 in the last 365 days.

Agricultural producers: apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)

Agricultural producers can now apply for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Producers should apply through their local Farm Service Agency Service Center.

The CFAP provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

Eligible commodities include:

  • Non-specialty Crops: malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat
  • Wool
  • Livestock: cattle, hogs, and sheep (lambs and yearlings only)
  • Dairy
  • Specialty Crops
    • Fruits: apples, avocados, blueberries, cantaloupe, grapefruit, kiwifruit, lemons, oranges, papaya, peaches, pears, raspberries, strawberries, tangerines, tomatoes, watermelons
    • Vegetables: artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, dry onions, green onions, peppers, potatoes, rhubarb, spinach, squash, sweet potatoes, taro
    • Nuts: almonds, pecans, walnuts
    • Other: beans, mushrooms

In addition, the USDA is looking for data on agricultural commodities that are not currently eligible for CFAP but that the public believes to have either:

  1. suffered a 5% or greater price decline between mid-January and mid-April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,
  2. shipped but subsequently spoiled due to loss of marketing channel, or
  3. not left the farm or remained unharvested as mature crops.

The USDA is particularly interested in the obtaining information with respect to the following specific categories of agricultural commodities:

  • Nursery products
  • Aquaculture products
  • Cut flowers

Comments may be submitted through either of the following methods by June 22, 2020:

  • Federal Rulemaking Portal – Go to regulations.gov and search for Docket ID FSA-2020-0004. Follow the instructions for submitting comments.
  • Mail – Director, SND, FSA, US Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Stop 0522, Washington, DC 20250-0522.

Learn more by watching our video on the Notice of Funding Availability or by visiting farmers.gov/cfap.

Questions? Please contact your local FSA Office.

Agribusiness , Business

You just read:

Agricultural producers: apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.