More than $8.3 Million Approved for Pender County Debris Removal

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $8.3 million to reimburse Pender County for debris removal costs following Hurricane Florence.

Funds for this project cover the removal of hurricane-related debris throughout the county such as vegetation, damaged trees, construction materials and white goods.

The approval brings the total to more than $15 million to reimburse the county’s Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $6.2 million and the state’s share is more than $2 million.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.