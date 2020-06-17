Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,904 in the last 365 days.

Wrong way driver dies in Fatal Crash on I-80 in Tooele County

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Wednesday June 17, 2020

At about 47 minutes after midnight on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, Troopers were called to a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at mile post 64 in Tooele County. Before Troopers could get to the wrong way driver, it collided with a semi-truck head on near mile post 56. The driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The deceased driver of the wrong way vehicle is Kirk Manor, Age 43, of Ogden.

###

posted 29 mins ago

You just read:

Wrong way driver dies in Fatal Crash on I-80 in Tooele County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.