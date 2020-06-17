Wrong way driver dies in Fatal Crash on I-80 in Tooele County

Media Alert

Wednesday June 17, 2020

At about 47 minutes after midnight on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, Troopers were called to a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at mile post 64 in Tooele County. Before Troopers could get to the wrong way driver, it collided with a semi-truck head on near mile post 56. The driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The deceased driver of the wrong way vehicle is Kirk Manor, Age 43, of Ogden.

