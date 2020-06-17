Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction begins next week on I-29 Interstate bridges over BNSF railroad at M.P. 114, or 3 miles north of Exit 111 (Mayville Interchange)

Construction will begin on Monday, June 22 on the interstate bridges over BNSF railroad located on I-29, 3 miles north of the Mayville interchange at exit 111 or 4 miles south of the Buxton interchange at exit 118. The project will include pavement repair and bridge deck overlay on the northbound and southbound lanes and consist of two phases.

 

The project will also include reconstructing the roadway approximately 500ft on either side of the bridge structure. The bridge will receive several other repairs to the abutments, approach slabs, and rails during construction.  Other improvements will include guardrails, anti-ice deck sprayers, and pavement marking. Please note that wide loads may be redirected.

 

During construction:

  • Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction
  • Speed will be reduced to 55 mph
  • Phase 1 width restriction 16 ft starting Monday, June 22nd
  • Phase 2 width restriction 11 ft starting later this summer
  • Flaggers will be present during construction

 

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

