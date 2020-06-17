Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ruiz Introduces Legislation to Appoint School Nurse Consultant

Trenton – Legislation introduced this week by Senate Education Chair M. Teresa Ruiz would establish the position of State School Nurse Consultant in the Department of Education to promote quality school nursing services and school health programs. 

 

“One thing the school nurses stressed during our Education Recovery Taskforce meeting on health and safety was the need for a statewide school nurse consultant,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Especially as we look towards reopening our schools and adjusting to the new normal, strong lines of communication between the Department of Education, the Department of Health and our school nurses will be crucial. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the consultant will help to strengthen our health programs and ensure all districts are meeting high quality standards.”

 

The bill, S-2573, would require the Commissioner of Education to appoint a State School Nurse Consultant to work with school districts and school nurses to promote quality school nursing services as well as school health programs that address the broad health needs of students through the State. 

 

The person appointed to the position is required to be a certified school nurse who holds a master’s degree in nursing and has a background in management and education administration.

 

The last school nurse to work at the Department of Education retired in 2015.

Ruiz Introduces Legislation to Appoint School Nurse Consultant

