News Item

Chief Justice to Deliver State of the Judiciary to Remote Minnesota State Bar Association Convention

Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Who

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea will remotely deliver the 2020 State of the Judiciary on Thursday, June 25, during the annual Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) Convention. Hundreds of Minnesota-based legal professionals are anticipated to remotely attend the Convention. In recent years, Chief Justice Gildea has delivered the State of the Judiciary as the keynote speech at the MSBA Convention. The speech will be approximately 45 minutes long, and media are invited to RSVP in order to get remote access to watch the Chief Justice’s speech.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea

What

State of the Judiciary

Where

Zoom access for media who RSVP to Alyssa Siems Roberson

When

Thursday, June 25 at 11:15 a.m.

11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Passing of the Gavel Ceremony with Tom Nelson, MSBA President and Dyan Ebert, Incoming MSBA President

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. State of the Judiciary address from Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea

Immediately following the address, American Bar Association President Judy Perry Martinez will give a brief address to the attendees.

Media who RSVP will be provided the remote access link and instructions for how to watch the speech. The full, verbatim content of the speech will be distributed following the address to the Convention. MSBA Convention information will be shared using #MSBA2020 on social media accounts.