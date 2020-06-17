Mina Mar Group Offering Mezzanine Type Financing For Delinquent OTC Issuers or OTC Issuers in Peril

Mina Mar Group launches mezzanine type financing for OTC Markets quoted issuers.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group (MMG) (www.minamargroup.com) launches mezzanine type financing for OTC Markets quoted issuers. The loan a full non-recourse no personal guarantee mezzanine and venture capital type instrument crafted for OTC & NASDAQ listed companies only. For the OTC marketplace, we will consider both reporting and non-reporting companies, including those branded as a “shell” or a shell rank icon on OTC Markets.

Mina Mar’s CEO Miro Zecevic, stated: “We have been in this industry approaching almost two decades now. We know the needs and necessaries of the OTC issuers, no matter how big or small. This is not a convertible loan or a death spiral type of financing. We do not require the issuer to have any volume in their stock. There are no “look backs”, no repricing’s, no bait and switch type of dealings. We realize that operating an OTC co has its expense’s and sometimes these expenses can get away from management. Whatever your needs are in satisfying the delinquent service providers such as OTC Markets your transfer agent the State filings, auditor to name a few we have you covered.

Mezzanine financing is a perfect solution and creates a win-win type relationship. We will fund both current and delinquent issuers on a case by case assessment”.

In closing, we realize the main concern of a CEO or CFO of a public vehicle is, whether this way of financing is “toxic or friendly”. This is a friendly stakeholder type transaction that does not encroach or infringe on your common shareholders. Your authorized and outstanding common shares remain completely undisturbed throughout the process. The only evidence that remains is a friendly OTC or SEC type filing which breathes a breath of fresh air to your company as it departs the delinquent and company in peril mode.

Please inquire via email MMG at corporate@minamargroup.com in order to get more information about this program or visit our website at https://bit.ly/2Bdm46y

About Mina Mar Group:

Since 2006 we have been assisting publicly traded companies to create a win-win relationship with their shareholders and followers. We specialize or focus on small-cap both reporting and non-reporting companies. In addition to RTO we do corporate turn around and offer a full range of boutique type services. Our unique methodology enables us to provide end-to-end services with minimal costs. If you are considering taking your small business public you will be guided by our team of experienced consultants and professionals every step of the way. We are not a broker-dealer, analyst nor do we claim to be. We are a full-service consulting firm and we do at times act as an underwriter for companies with an effective registration statement.