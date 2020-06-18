Monthly Art Shuttle New York – Los Angeles from Fine Art Shippers

The NYC-based fine art shipping company Fine Art Shippers is happy to announce the launching of a new regular art shuttle service New York – Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC-based fine art shipping company Fine Art Shippers is happy to announce the launching of a new regular art shuttle service New York – Los Angeles and Los Angeles – New York. Art shuttles will run once a month and will have flexible dates that may vary from month to month. Our shuttles are fully equipped to transport highly valuable and fragile items, including fine art, antiques, glass, porcelain, and fine furniture. Professional art pick-up, white glove delivery, art packing, custom crating, art installation, and other related services can be provided upon request.

Fine Art Shippers has been operating in the United States for over 25 years and is continuing to ship fine art and antiques even during the coronavirus pandemic. We have been open for business throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, helping art businesses and individuals transport valuable items and supporting the art community in these uncertain times as much as possible. The range of our services includes national and international transportation of art and antiques, art courier delivery, wooden crates fabrication, art packing, exhibition set-up and art installation, art storage, furniture and piano moving, and more. We also have regular art shuttles running from New York to other US cities.

Fine Art Shippers offers art shuttles New York – Miami, New York – Chicago, New York – Denver, New York – Boston, and the new one New York – Los Angeles that will run once a month. Art shuttle New York – Los Angeles will start its travel from New York City and will cover Pennsylvania with a stop in Pittsburgh, Ohio with a stop in Cleveland, Michigan with a stop in Detroit, Illinois with a stop in Chicago, and Nevada with a stop in Las Vegas, until it reaches Los Angeles. The return trip will go through California with a stop in San Diego, Arizona with stops in Tucson and Phoenix, Texas with stops in San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas, Missouri with a top in St. Louis, and Ohio with a stop in Columbus. Other stops along the route can also be made on-demand. The dates of the art shuttles New York – Los Angeles and Los Angeles – New York are flexible and should be requested in advance.

Art shuttles New York – Los Angeles – New York are consolidated shuttles operated by experienced art handlers and insured by one of the top art insurers in the United States. The insurance covers all of the art pieces while they are in transit and our warehouse for the value specified in the contract. For more detailed information about our art shuttle services and available dates, please contact Fine Art Shippers or request a free shipping quote online.