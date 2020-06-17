Jefferson County Fire and Death Investigation

SUMNER, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deaths of two individuals and a fire in the town of Sumner, Wis.

On the evening of June 16, 2020, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Sumner for a possible burglary. Arriving on scene, the Deputy observed two individuals laying on the driveway, later determined to be deceased. The Deputy took fire from the residence and returned fire. The Deputy then saw black smoke coming from inside the residence.

At this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act.

If anyone has information about this incident or was driving in the area of Wisconsin Highway 106 and County Highway A, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.