Shop Smart Shop Safe campaign encourages safe return to retail

SHOP SMART, SHOP SAFE is a statewide campaign to provide business recovery resources and free marketing ideas and materials designed to help business owners make their customers feel safe and comfortable enough to return to shopping in their stores after the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“Wyoming did a great job getting out the message about the importance of staying home and flattening the curve of COVID-19,” said Wyoming Main Street Program Manager Linda Klinck. “Now, as restrictions are lifting and businesses are opening back up, business owners are finding their customers are nervous to come back out. So, we’re providing a resource kit to help ease their customers’ minds and safely bring them back out to their shops.”

The two-part campaign is a collaboration with Wyoming Main Street, the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce and the Wyoming Economic Development Association.

Materials include:

Shop Smart Logoand customized local logos

Window clings (provided by Wyoming Main Street)

Business recovery checklist

Marketing checklist

Window flyer and social media assets

Social media caption ideas

Window clings are available free of charge for businesses and organizations in Wyoming. To obtain free window clings, please contact Klinck at linda.klinck@wyo.gov.

For the other materials mentioned above, including the checklists, flyer, and logos, please visit www.wyomingbusiness.org/ shopsafe.

In addition, Wyoming Main Street, in coordination with local Main Streets and other community organizations, is hosting “Wyo Wednesdays” as part of the Shop Smart, Shop Safe campaign.

Wyo Wednesday, to be held on the first Wednesday of each month, will encourage shoppers to explore and support their downtown businesses. Local Main Streets and other community organizations around the state will host promotions and events. Check out your local Main Street’s social media or website to see what is happening in your community, such as promotions at downtown businesses, events or other activities.

The series will continue throughout the summer with a different theme each month, starting with “Locally Made” in July. A flyer template for businesses, a list of businesses producing goods locally and promotion ideas for businesses are available on the Shop Smart webpage.

Wyoming Main Street is a community development program of the Wyoming Business Council, the state's economic development agency.

For more information and to download these materials, please visit www.wyomingbusiness.org/ shopsafe.

