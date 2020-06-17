State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2020 City and Town Accounting System (CTAS) Update - June 17, 2020

For Immediate Release June 17, 2020

Saint Paul, MN – “CTAS is a great example of what can be done when State and local governments work together. This program is designed to assist small local governments in maintaining their financial records and facilitating reporting to our office,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “I especially want to thank our local government partners, including the Minnesota Association of Townships, who tested and provided feedback on the update.”

CTAS was created by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) in 1990 to help small cities and townships maintain their accounting records and assist in bookkeeping tasks. CTAS is specifically designed for governmental accounting and facilitates the submission of financial records to the OSA. Additionally, the OSA provides a dedicated help line and email specifically for CTAS users to assist with any issues they may have.

Each year, the Office of the State Auditor releases a CTAS update based on input from local governments to improve the program and stay current with changes in laws and regulations. This year, CTAS 2020 includes updated Federal and Minnesota tax tables, updated withholding calculations for the new 2020 Form W-4, and the addition of information on paystubs to comply with Minnesota’s new wage theft law.

The Office of the State Auditor collaborated with representatives of small cities and townships to develop and distribute CTAS. The OSA’s website has a CTAS webpage containing numerous resources and information. Please refer to our website for CTAS information.

To view the CTAS webpage, go to: https://www.auditor.state.mn.us/default.aspx?page=ctas

