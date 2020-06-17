Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Book Promises to Help People Discover More About the Mysteries of Masonry and Masonic Ritual

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press in association with the California Scottish Rite Foundation announced the release of The Road Less Traveled: A Journey Through the Degrees of the Scottish Rite by Freemason and Scottish Rite expert Michael J. Sekera.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2zCJDFy

Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn about the world’s oldest fraternity to gain a greater understanding of Freemasonry, and The Road Less Traveled offers a wealth of information on all 29 Degrees, symbols, metaphors, and allegories, virtues, and morality of the Scottish Rite.

“It is my hope that the philosophy within this book will be a great help to you and provide you the opportunity to become a better person,” says Michael. “If this book has sparked some curiosity in you or inspires you to dig more deeply into the history and beliefs of the organization, then I have succeeded.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Michael J. Sekera is a member of the California Freemasons, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Shrine, Royal Order of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, St. Croix Conclave of the Red Cross of Constantine. He also belongs to York Rite College, Sciots, AMD, High Twelve, The Philalethes Society, and others.

He married Abeer Khoury in 1997 in Buffalo, New York. He has three children, Emily, Alexandra and Michael. He considers his children as his greatest life accomplishment, his Monument, and his Legacy. All three are in college as of 2020.

Michael can be reached at: Universityoffreemasonry@gmail.com.


Contact Info:
Michael J. Sekera
Universityoffreemasonry@gmail.com

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
