The Eddy Family Produces-This is not the end Song

The band Love for People is delivering the gift of hope through music. The band's new official music video "This Is Not the End" highlights our common humanity.

CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With negative news reaching us from seemingly all quarters, the Canandaigua, New York-based band Love for People is delivering the gift of hope through music . The band's new official music video "This Is Not the End" highlights our common humanity.With singing performed by Aaron Rizzo, a multi-instrumentalist who brings an elegant mix of pop and adult contemporary style for this piece, "This is Not the End" was written by Matthew Eddy and his family. The uplifting music video highlights how people can reach out to one another during the COVID-19 crisis and unite in peace. The tribute song, written and recorded by the Eddy family, offers hope for welcoming a new beginning … together."My entire family helped write this song in the hope of motivating the world to welcome a new beginning … to reach out with open arms and reunite people so that we can move forward in a positive way," states Matthew Eddy.

This is Not The End by: Love For People-With Lyrics-Covid-19 Tribute Song