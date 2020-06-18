Industrial Control Service, Inc. Expands Autonomous Mobile Robots Lineup
Michigan’s factory-automation distributor, Industrial Control, recently became authorized to distribute and integrate AutoGuide Mobile Robots for the state of Michigan.
AutoGuide, a Teradyne Company, manufactures both traditional Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and newer Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR). AGV solutions require a path to follow like magnetic tape, RFID tags or barcodes and are not truly autonomous, whereas AMRs have smart sensors that can navigate the natural features of a building and dynamic obstacles.
The AutoGuide Mobile Robot MAX-N tuggers can transport up to 15,000 pounds. The MAX-N pallet stackers can handle loads up to 2,650 pounds. When utilizing multiple robots, the SurePath Mobile Robot Fleet Control Software ensures efficiency and workflow with traffic management and dynamic path planning making these robots versatile and adaptable for many different industries.
The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market is valued at $356.3 million and is expected to reach $1,011.8 million by the end of 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.9% during 2021-2026.
Now distributing AutoGuide Mobile Robots and sister company Mobile Industrial Robots Inc., Industrial Control has a unique spread of AMR solutions available to customers, especially low- and high-payload autonomous mobile robots.
“The new capability of high-payload autonomous mobile robots can help our customers become safer and more efficient, allowing them to compete with more throughout,” said Mark Ermatinger, CEO of Zeeland, Mich.-based Industrial Control.
“We are excited to offer new and innovative solutions with AutoGuide Mobile Robot’s up and coming AMR and AGV technology to continue serving Michigan manufacturers.”
Industrial Control was incorporated in 1975 and is now celebrating 45 years of serving Michigan manufacturers. The company is a second-generation family-owned business, co-owned by brothers Mark and Karl Ermatinger. Since both brothers are members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the company is certified as a minority-owned business.
Industrial Control has been a member of the Association of High Technology Distributors for over 30 years, and Mark Ermatinger is on the executive board of directors as the finance chair and scheduled to become the association president in 2024-2025. Mark also founded the Advanced Manufacturing Expo in 2014 which showcases over 400 exhibitors with more than 4,000 attendees each year at two locations, Grand Rapids and Detroit, all in one week.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Joe Teague
Marketing Manager
Cell: 616-299-7610
Email: joe.teague@industrialcontrol.com
Joe Teague
Industrial Control
+1 616-299-7610
email us here
