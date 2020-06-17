Cannabis Beverages Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Cannabis Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Cannabis Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Cannabis Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cannabis Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cannabis Beverages market. This report focused on Cannabis Beverages market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cannabis Beverages Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on Cannabis Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Constellation Brands

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

MedReleaf

Aphria

Cronos Group

GW Pharmaceuticals

CannTrust Holdings

VIVO Cannabis

Tilray

OrganiGram Holdings

American Premium Water

The Supreme Cannabis Company

Joybird Hemp Beverage

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Segment by Application

Mass Merchandiser

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Cannabis Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis Beverages

1.2 Cannabis Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Alcoholic

1.2.3 Non-Alcoholic

1.3 Cannabis Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cannabis Beverages Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Mass Merchandiser

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Online Retail

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis Beverages Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Beverages Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Beverages Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Beverages Business

6.1 Constellation Brands

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Constellation Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Constellation Brands Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Constellation Brands Products Offered

6.1.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

6.2 Aurora Cannabis

6.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Products Offered

6.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Recent Development

6.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

6.3.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

6.4 MedReleaf

6.4.1 MedReleaf Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 MedReleaf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 MedReleaf Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 MedReleaf Products Offered

6.4.5 MedReleaf Recent Development

6.5 Aphria

6.5.1 Aphria Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Aphria Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Aphria Products Offered

6.5.5 Aphria Recent Development

6.6 Cronos Group

6.6.1 Cronos Group Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Cronos Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Cronos Group Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Cronos Group Products Offered

6.6.5 Cronos Group Recent Development

6.7 GW Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1 GW Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 GW Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 GW Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 GW Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.7.5 GW Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.8 CannTrust Holdings

6.8.1 CannTrust Holdings Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 CannTrust Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 CannTrust Holdings Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 CannTrust Holdings Products Offered

6.8.5 CannTrust Holdings Recent Development

6.9 VIVO Cannabis

6.9.1 VIVO Cannabis Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 VIVO Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 VIVO Cannabis Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 VIVO Cannabis Products Offered

6.9.5 VIVO Cannabis Recent Development

6.10 Tilray

6.10.1 Tilray Cannabis Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Tilray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Tilray Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Tilray Products Offered

6.10.5 Tilray Recent Development

6.11 OrganiGram Holdings

6.12 American Premium Water

6.13 The Supreme Cannabis Company

6.14 Joybird Hemp Beverage

Continued….

