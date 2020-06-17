Abyde joins Crystal Practice Management to expand HIPAA compliance among users

Abyde offers an intuitive HIPAA compliance software solution.

We know that HIPAA compliance is a common gap among providers, and we’re thrilled to help Crystal PM users remove the stressors of trying to comply with complex HIPAA requirements.” — Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde has announced a new partnership with Crystal Practice Management, an EHR and billing platform for optometrists, delivering Abyde’s Industry-leading HIPAA compliance software solution to Crystal Practice Management users.

This partnership will provide Crystal Practice Management (PM) users with the tools necessary to implement a complete HIPAA compliance program, fulfilling essential, government-mandated HIPAA compliance requirements while streamlining providers' time and resources spent on HIPAA. Abyde’s collaboration with Crystal PM showcases their mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance by providing a simple, user-friendly solution that fits perfectly with eye care providers' day to day operations.

“We know that HIPAA compliance is a common gap among providers, and we’re thrilled to help Crystal PM users remove the stressors of trying to comply with complex HIPAA requirements,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA compliance is essential for a practice’s success, especially now, and we are honored to be a part of Crystal PM’s offerings.”

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized eye care practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“Crystal Practice Management continues to focus on helping our providers save time and resources while getting the best solutions possible, and the Abyde program fits squarely into that goal,” said John Knaus, CEO of Crystal Practice Management, “We are thrilled to partner with an organization and solution that will provide instant value to our users.”



About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.



About Crystal PM

Crystal Practice Management is the ideal solution for a paperless office with more than 15 years of experience and thousands of satisfied clients. Crystal PM provides offices with the most complete and customizable health records on the market, secure electronic claims for almost all insurance carriers, an exhaustive billing component, and a multi-doctor scheduling program. With both cloud and on-premise delivery options, Crystal Practice Management has multiple pricing options, but all options include at least one year of toll-free phone support and automatic software updates. For more information, visit www.crystalpm.com.