Shifting personal care practices and demands indicate need for brands to pivot
Consumers are looking for new messaging and products from skincare brands during COVID-19, InsightsNow’s clean label research shows
For my makeup, I have a simpler routine and many days don't wear makeup because I don't leave the house. I'm trying to wear more natural products that are better for my skin.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has released a new wave of their study "COVID-19 Tracker on Clean Living Behavior," with insights from their proprietary Clean Label Enthusiasts® (CLE) consumer research community.
— Clean Label Enthusiast consumer
These trend-setting consumers shared thoughts on how masks are affecting personal care practices and make-up usage, and how skin irritation from hand washing has caused shifts in product choices. During the pandemic, CLE are looking for skincare products that cue protection, cleanliness, relaxation and sustainability.
According to a CLE from the recent study: "I've been using more nail and hand treatments due to the dryness from more thorough hand washings and hand sanitizers."
Study participants also cited a decrease in social interaction has led to shifting personal care practices, namely feeling there is less need for upkeep of hair and makeup. Many are wearing less makeup, not shaving as often, and have stopped styling their hair.
"I am wearing less make-up since the masks and scarfs cover my lips and cheeks, some days I go without eye make-up too," says a CLE consumer.
Some key findings from the study:
-Seventy-two percent of CLE do wear masks whenever in public.
-26% of CLE who previously wore make-up are no longer wearing make-up since the mask covers their face.
-Mask usage has also had an impact on sunscreen usage. Of those CLE who wear sunscreen, 19% stopped wearing it due to mask coverage, and 25% only used on exposed / unmasked skin.
-CLE cite breakouts, skin irritations, and discomfort from masks and repeated hand washing as the primary cause of their increased use of moisturizers, all-natural alternatives lacking harsh chemicals, and gentle hand sanitizers.
As one CLE states: "I am cleaning my face more often and practicing self-care to keep my skin looking good. For my makeup, I have a simpler routine and many days don't wear makeup because I don't leave the house. I'm trying to wear more natural products that are better for my skin."
InsightsNow's Clean Label Enthusiast® community of primary shoppers reveals motivations for purchasing behaviors through an online shopping journal. The study gives insights into the swiftly changing landscape of clean-living behaviors during this time by tracking behavior pre-pandemic, current short-term shifts, and potential permanent changes. New study information is added on a regular basis to the InsightsNow COVID-19 Tracker on Clean Living Behavior.
