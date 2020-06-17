LeBron James, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Joe Montana, Michael Jordan Prizes Lead BLACK Momentum Charity Auction, June 27
Bervann Foundation Aims to Raise $10 Million To Mentor and Fund 50 Black Entrepreneurs Who Will Affect Tangible Change in Their Communities.
The Cause is Larger than ONE individual, ONE state or ONE race. This is not a time to be silent, indifferent or inactive; Let's all Come Together and Put Our Money Where Our Mouth is.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium Auction Prizes to be featured at the Black Momentum Virtual Charity Auction set to take place on Saturday June 27, 2pm - 5pm EST. Bervann Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Bervann Capital (a NYC investment company) who recently co-hosted an exceptional Gala alongside The Andrea Bocelli Foundation, is now taking on another mission: Empowering Black Entrepreneurs to Affect Major Change in Their Communities.
— Val Nzhie, Chair of The Black Momentum Program
Through a Virtual Charity Auction Rallying Investors, Celebrities and Companies, Bervann Foundation exhorts all parties to come together and unite around the opportunity to create a better future rather than fighting over a past that none of us can change.
Amid the current racial tensions across the US, the foundation has launched The Black Momentum Program, a Special Program Dedicated to Mentor and Fund 50 Black Entrepreneurs Who Will Affect Tangible Change in Their Respective Communities.
Based on the founders' abilities and the size of the impact of each project in the black communities, the Black Momentum Program will select 50 Black Entrepreneurs who sill spend 3 months in the New York City Area and Benefit from the Bervann Capital's ecosystem to gain Entrepreneurial Mentorship, Brand Exposure and Growth Opportunities.
Each Entrepreneur will receive $150,000 Capital to Launch or Boost their Company.
Bervann Capital will continue to monitor their growth and will assist them raise additional capital as they evolve in their journey.
Bervann Foundation will retain a small equity in each company and whatever returns are made on that equity will then be used to fund the next cohort and so creating a “pay-it-forward” system that can grow exponentially.
On Saturday June 27 from 2pm to 5pm EST, The Foundation will Host A Virtual Charity Auction showcasing some iconic pieces for grab, to raise $10 million in support of black entrepreneurship.
Among the featured prizes: Items donated or signed by Sir Richard Branson, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Joe Montana, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and other iconic figures.
Proceeds will go to the Black Momentum Program to Mentor and Fund 50 Black Entrepreneurs Who Will Affect Tangible Change in Their Communities.
Bervann Foundation Inc. is a non-profit and tax exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) organization of the Internal Revenue Code.
Black Momentum is NOT a Political Organization and has NO Tolerance for Fingers Pointing, Hatred or Violence. The Program Welcomes all Individuals and Organizations Seeking to Contribute Toward an Economic Empowerment of Black Communities.
