Slave Patrol and Judicial Reform 2020 #ADOS

The History of Black Lives and The Slave Partols, US Federal Corporation

A tribute to Black Lives taken by police brutality, and the judicial system. This is in honor of George Floyd, and many other Say Their Names lives murdered.

Be more concerned with your character than your reputation. Because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are” — Jay-Z

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silence Is Not An OptionAs people protests their outrage over George Floyd's murder by policeman Derek Chauvin just 1 of 4 police charged, riots break out all over America and the world. One thing is for sure, unarmed Black Lives are being aggressively taken by law enforcement (slave patrols), racist white members of our society, and the judicial system they run and control. Like clockwork since slavery the white landowners, until present-day with the all-white (majority white) judicial system that imprisons Black Lives, it is fair to say the American Constitution was not and is not for Black Lives. According to the 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution, abolished slavery in 1865. President Abraham Lincoln issued the "Emancipation Proclamation declaring “all persons held as slaves within any State, or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free" - Wikipedia. But there is a catch to this 13th Amendment, while it says Blacks are supposed to be free unless imprisoned, most plantation owners had their freed slaves recaptured, most under false pretense. Present-day 2020, this practice continues, though they are no longer called slave patrols, law enforcement serve the same purpose, to falsely accuse and/or extort free labor from mostly Black Lives, by giving them inflated sentences and bonds that are impossible to pay since most Black Lives are systematically underpaid or poor.Case 1: Mr. Corey "C-Murder" Miller, hip hop legend, who has been in prison since 2002 for a murder he is innocents of. Because of his fame and notoriety, the judicial system has kept a "foot on his neck" sort of speaking. The system has drained him of all his funds, judges have advanced their careers by keeping him in prison and most New Orleans, La attorneys use his fame to extort money with little to no representation. In 2018 his case was thrown back in the spotlight when Reasonable Doubt - The Code was aired, pointing out inconsistencies like the 911 callers description of the gunman, two of the police (allegedly cut a deal with) main witnesses recanted their statement citing the police threaten them and their families allegedly, no dna, no gun, and years later the alleged killer confessed to the murder from a Georgia prison on tape, while being convicted of another murder. If Mr. Miller were a white man, this lack of evidence would have been enough for reasonable doubt that would have freed him. Instead a jury at the judges urging handed down a 10-2 life sentence. In 2018, Louisiana joined 48 other states and passed Amendment 2 for felony trials on a unanimous jury verdict, but has yet to speak on the corruption and grandfather his verdict into the Amendment 2, for a white man this would have been enough for a release or retrial in these COVID19 times. Court Corruption is a well-known part of Lousiana's (the south) heritage.Case 2: Mr. Keith Kisack, the only Black Life imprisoned for life on a contraband cellphone while in OPP jail, waiting to go to trial for alleged murder and alleged gun charge. Mr. Kisack was in jail years waiting for a trial date, then sentenced to life for a non-violent offense of a contraband cellphone found in the common area with pics and text messages to his lawyer, which could have been any inmates phone he used. The judge Tracey Flemings Davillier that sentenced him to life, then in 2018 had fellow judge Franz Zibilich resentenced Kisack to life imprisonment as a habitual offender on a single contraband count, according to nola.com. To this day in COVID19 times, Mr. Kisack is still sitting in prison 11 years now, waiting on a trial date for the alleged charges since booked in August of 2009. There is evidence that shows he never committed the murder or had a gun, so instead of taking him to trial, Judge Tracey handed him a life sentence because of the failed relationship he had with a family member of hers. Judge Tracey Flemings Davillier is up for reelection, November 2020 New Orleans, La. Court Corruption is a well-known part of Lousiana's (the south) heritage.So, you can see, Black Lives have always been disproportionally killed or sentenced at a higher rate than their white counterparts. Defund the police, dismantle white supremacy, and overhaul the judicial system. Rest In Heaven to George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many more taken from us before their time. #BlackLivesMatter 123

