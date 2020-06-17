BINGE ON THIS - Stewart Releases New Director’s Choice EVO

The completely new screen system continues the best of the Director’s Choice tradition while adding several enhancements to the newest member of the series.

Stewart Filmscreen, the premiere projection screen manufacturer and a woman-owned technology company, announced today that it has released the latest evolution in its wildly popular and globally successful Director’s Choice screen system: The Director’s Choice EVO.

The Director’s Choice EVO is a true game changer. Now with a smaller 6.5 inch border and a 30% bigger image, D.C. EVO delivers unmatched engineering and superb build-quality along with a choice of reference screen materials including StudioTek 100, StudioTek 130 G4, and FireHawk G5. D.C.EVO is available in sizes up to 96 inches by 192 inches; that’s up to 215 inches diagonal. Additionally, all masking is completely hidden behind the 6.5 inch fascia. Enjoy more on-screen content in any aspect ratio with D.C. EVO’s 4-way continuously variable masking screen system.

“We are thrilled to bring D.C. EVO to the global market,” said Mary Stewart, CEO and owner of Stewart Filmscreen. “We have priced this product to get the attention of every single dealer who wants to install the best-made, best-preforming, 4-way masking screen system and give their customers what they truly want—the best viewing experience available.”

As with all Stewart professional projection screens, D.C. EVO offers future-proofed, 16K+ resolution and advanced innovation along with Stewart’s world-renowned reputation for handcrafted premium quality. Built from the ground up, each projector screen is thoroughly tested and pristinely packaged for delivery by Stewart’s team of engineers, optical scientists, and highly-experienced craftsmen in Torrance, California.

Director’s Choice EVO is easy to install in three phases with quick assembly of the frame, intuitive attachment of the screen, and easy snap on of the light-deadening Velux fascia. The fascia is designed to give quick access to service motors, controls and the screen material. Stewart’s lace and grommet system provides even tension all the way around the screen ensuring a smooth, flat surface — every time.

Competitively priced and shipping now worldwide, Director’s Choice EVO is immediately available for dealer orders. Learn more about the Director’s Choice EVO at https://www.stewartfilmscreen.com/en/screens/directors-choice.

About Stewart Filmscreen

Since 1947, Stewart Filmscreen, an ISO 9000:2015 registered and woman-owned technology company, is the world’s premier professional projection screen manufacturer. Handmade in the Torrance, CA, USA, Stewart ignited the theater screen experience with exclusive home cinemas, large-venue commercial applications, and film post-production studios around the world. As the preferred exclusive creator of professional and home-based projection screens such as Director’s Choice, CineCurve, VistaScope, Balón Edge, WallScreen Deluxe and Luxus, Stewart Filmscreen stands alone in exceeding the most challenging requirements — from demanding aerospace customers as well as from all commercial and home environments. With customers in over 150 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC, including the biggest names in Hollywood, Stewart is the reference standard for stunning, visual immersion.

