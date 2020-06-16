Remote Testing Now Available for Utah Licensees

Prometric is now offering a remote testing and proctoring tool for insurance licensees in Utah. Licensees can now take their license examinations at a Prometric test center or online using the ProProctor tool.
The system uses advanced AI and live proctoring staff to ensure testing is fair, reliable, and accurate. More information is available on Prometric’s website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.