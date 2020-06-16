Remote Testing Now Available for Utah Licensees

Prometric is now offering a remote testing and proctoring tool for insurance licensees in Utah. Licensees can now take their license examinations at a Prometric test center or online using the ProProctor tool.

The system uses advanced AI and live proctoring staff to ensure testing is fair, reliable, and accurate. More information is available on Prometric’s website.

Fingerprinting must still be done in person at a Prometric testing site.