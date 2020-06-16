Hoyer Statement on the President's Executive Order on Policing

“The executive order President Trump signed today falls far short of the actions needed to address the serious challenge of police brutality and racism that has led to the deaths of far too many Black Americans. While it adopts a few of the provisions included in House Democrats’ Justice in Policing Act, it leaves out the most consequential ones. “Americans across the country are calling out for real change. That is why House Democrats, led by the Congressional Black Caucus, are advancing the Justice in Policing Act. Our legislation would take the broad and substantive steps needed: banning police chokeholds and no-knock warrants, ending qualified immunity, and requiring police departments to implement bias training and increase transparency. As Majority Leader, I am committed to moving this bill swiftly through the House, and I hope that the Senate and President will join us in enacting the reforms needed to make the real difference that today’s executive order simply cannot effect.”