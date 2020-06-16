ES TECH GROUP, A LEADING GLOBAL B2B ECOMMERCE SOLUTION PROVIDER, BECOMES A MEMBER SERVICE PROVIDER TO IMARK GROUP, INC.
Accelerating B2B eCommerce adoption with distributors in the electrical, plumbing and industrial markets across the USA and Canada.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ES Tech Group, a leading B2B e-commerce solution provider serving numerous distribution industries, including electrical, plumbing, and industrial, is pleased to announce it has become a Member Service Provider to IMARK Group, Inc., the largest network of independently owned electrical and plumbing distributors in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 1,400 independently owned distributors as members that together generate annual sales volume exceeding $28 Billion.
“ES Tech Group’s eCommerce solution, EvolutionX, represents a breakthrough offering for our members,” says Ken Nagel, Director, Member Services, IMARK. “It scales from the smallest to the largest distributor and is uniquely designed to be live in weeks, not months. ES Tech Group has proven that its solution mitigates the complexity and high cost of setting up and running an eCommerce platform.”
EvolutionX is the website and eCommerce engine for over 300 distributors in various industries across the US, Canada, UK and Ireland. The platform is fully scalable, highly secure and ripe with powerful features. It is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that has enabled many independent distributor customers to compete and win against the largest and most sophisticated online competitors.
According to ES Tech Group’s President of US Operations, Dave Bent, “Establishing and running a world-class B2B eCommerce website is viewed by most distributors as a daunting and expensive endeavor. We have built our business on making sure we change this paradigm. Our team has decades of distribution industry experience and we view our role as helping distributors create the best omni-channel customer engagement that enables them to grow sales with both existing and new customers.”
Bent notes that ES Tech Group has helped several distributors “ease into” an online offering by providing catalog-only websites (with ample corporate information) that replace a supplier line card and can facilitate online quoting as a first step towards eCommerce. “On the other end of the spectrum, we have also helped larger, more seasoned distributors replace their existing eCommerce platforms that have failed to provide the flexibility and end-customer experience that today’s online buyers have come to expect - we call these eCommerce 2.0 customers.”
With 15-plus years of experience leading B2B eCommerce initiatives for distributors, Bent stresses that a complete eCommerce solution means a three-pronged approach, which ES Tech Group calls Commerce–Content–Connected. “This means having the best commerce platform, combined with the best rich product content, and fully connected to the distributor’s ERP platform.”
According to Bent, distributors who sign up with ES Tech Group get a single partner who can solve this entire challenge, because they work directly with another IMARK Member Service Provider, Distributor Data Solutions (DDS), allowing them to deliver rich electrical, plumbing, and industrial content as a turnkey subscription service combined with the EvolutionX webstore.”
“Helping our members accelerate their online capabilities is one of IMARK’s top initiatives,” says Nagel. “ES Tech Group has proven they can help our members with affordable solutions that fit their individual needs, and with quick time-to-market.”
About ES Tech Group
Founded in 2006, ES Tech Group offers a webstore platform that enables a uniquely comprehensive and personalized B2B eCommerce capability for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. ES Tech Group serves more than 300 webstore customers and has a global presence, with offices in the U.K., Ireland and the U.S.
About IMARK Group, Inc.
IMARK Group, Inc. is a member-owned, member-governed marketing group made up of over 1,400 independently owned electrical, plumbing, and utility distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Member companies serve their local customers from over 5,000 branch locations. The members of IMARK Group, Inc. constitute the largest member-owned, member-governed cooperative in the U.S. electrical and plumbing industries.
