Revolutionary new light adjustable intraocular lens comes to Charlotte
Revolutionary RxSight™ Light-Adjustable Lens now available in CharlotteCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metrolina Eye Associates is the first and only practice in North Carolina to offer the RxSight™ Light-Adjustable Lens (LAL) to cataract patients.
According to the National Health Institute, over 24 million Americans over the age of 40 are affected by cataracts. While cataract surgery is a very common procedure, prior to the Light Adjustable Lens, if a patient was unsatisfied with their prescription after surgery, their options were to correct the prescription with glasses or additional surgery.
Now, the RxLAL is the first intraocular lens (IOL) that allows surgeons to make adjustments following cataract surgery, and it is the first FDA-approved IOL of this nature.
The post-surgical customization of the implanted lens begins once eyes are healed, approximately 2 weeks after surgery. Six months after cataract surgery, patients using the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens System were found to have uncorrected vision of 20/20 or better at approximately twice the rate of patients with a standard, monofocal cataract lens.
“We are very excited to be the first practice in North Carolina to offer this technology to our cataract patients. The Light Adjustable Lens allows patients to experience better vision than they may have thought possible. ” said Dr. Ivan Mac, a founding partner of Metrolina Eye Associates.
This advanced treatment option is changing the way doctors and patients experience cataract surgery. Metrolina Eye Associates will be performing its first Light Adjustable Lens case on June 17th. To learn more about this revolutionary cataract treatment, schedule a cataract consultation by calling 800-628-3937 or by visiting our website www.metrolinaeye.com.
About Metrolina Eye Associates:
Metrolina Eye Associates is a full-service eye care practice that is committed to providing patients with the most advanced technology to help you achieve excellent vision. Our services include LASIK vision correction, cataract surgery, retina surgery, diabetic eye care, glaucoma care, eyelid surgery, dry eye treatment, pediatric eye care, glasses, contacts, and routine eye exams. We take a personal approach with every patient and are committed to serving our larger community.
Christopher Archer
Metrolina Eye Associates
+1 7042341943
email us here