Ancient Resource Auctions' online-only Summer Antiquities Discovery Sale, Auction #85, will be held on Saturday, June 27

Lovely Moche portrait vessel made between 100 BC and 500 AD, 11 ½ inches tall, depicting a male with well-modeled features and a wrapped headdress (est. $600-$800).

Late Period Ptolemaic Egyptian bronze sarcophagus of a lizard, (circa 664-30 BC), associated with the god Atum, a nice example with good detail (est. $450-$700).

Cypriot alabaster dish from the 4th or 5th century BC, carved from attractive banded stone and featuring a rounded bottom and a wide, flat rim, 3 ½ inches in diameter (est. $600-$900).

Egyptian bronze striding figure of Amun from the Late Period, circa, 664-332 BC, depicted wearing a short skirt, feathered headdress and false beard. 4 ¾ inches tall (est. $600-$1,000).