Cutting Edge Technologies Honored as “Best Places to Work in Massachusetts”

NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting Edge Technologies (CE Tech), a leading provider of next generation technology solutions and cloud services, today announced that it has been named a 2020 “Best Places to Work” by the Boston Business Journal. The annual award recognized and honors top employers in Massachusetts based on company culture, employee satisfaction, opportunity for growth and strength of leadership.

This year marks CE Tech’s first time being recognized on this prestigious list which is complied based on employee feedback and participation in the Best Places to Work survey. CE Tech has experienced significant revenue growth in the past three years – and as a result, its workforce has tripled in size. The company has expanded into New England with its most recent office and customer briefing center located in Norwood, MA.

“Cutting Edge Technologies is honored to be listed among the “Best Places to Work in Massachusetts,” said Neil DiMartinis, vice president of sales and principal owner in New England. “When you bring great people together, great things happen. We will continue our growth trajectory in the year ahead and focus on attracting the best talent in the industry. Being voted a best place to work based on employee feedback is incredibly rewarding and humbling. We take great pride in creating a company culture based on trust, empathy, empowerment, and innovation – which as a result, ensures we are doing meaningful work for our clients. I want to personally thank our employees for continuing to make great things happen every day.”

Clearly, CE Tech employees believe in what their company mission is: “to have a positive and lasting impact on the quality of people’s lives.” Some of the many reasons the company stands out from other solution providers in Massachusetts, is their dedication to fostering a work environment that puts people first, offers ample opportunity for career advancement and allows the freedom of autonomy.

Boston Business Journal will announce the rankings of the 79 honorees during the 2020 BBJ Best Places to Work virtual awards ceremony on September 30th. To learn more about working at Cutting Edge Technologies, visit www.cetechllc.com

About Cutting Edge Technologies

Cutting Edge Technologies (CE Tech) is a Next Generation Technology Partner and one of the fastest growing companies in this sector. Our mission is to have a positive impact on the quality of people’s lives which requires a different approach. An approach centered on partnering with our customers, understanding their priorities, and architecting technology solutions that meet tomorrow’s business demands. Our solutions and services are closely aligned with our core competencies – Next Generation Data Center, Cloud Solutions, End User Computing and Collaboration, Network and Security, and Voice and Data Services. With a high respected, unmatched reputation, CE Tech is proud to be among the fastest growing technology partners in the Northeast, trusted by Fortune 500 firms. For more information, please visit cetechllc.com