Health Advocacy Summit to Host International Virtual Event for Young Adults with Chronic and Rare Diseases

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Advocacy Summit is announcing the first-ever international virtual event for young adults with chronic and rare diseases on Saturday, August 8.

This is the first step to providing virtual support to young adults with chronic and rare diseases globally. Health Advocacy Summit has facilitated numerous in-person events across the country but has received inquiries in the past to create virtual convening for our community members who may have barriers to attending in person. Due to the pandemic, the in-person Summits for the rest of the year will be postponed, making this event even more crucial to providing support and resources.

“I have seen the value of in-person events, but there is absolutely a need to create a virtual space to connect young adult communities where there are access issues to attending in-person,” said Sneha Dave, founder and executive director of Health Advocacy Summit. “Young adults with chronic and rare diseases are often a forgotten demographic within the medical system and we are bridging this gap by bringing this community together from around the world."

The event will be held through a virtual platform hosted by My City Med and information will be updated periodically. The speaker list and agenda will be updated on the Health Advocacy Summit website in the coming weeks. Registration can be found here: https://www.healthadvocacysummit.org/virtual-summit

For immediate support, please check out other programming including smaller weekly virtual meetings that Health Advocacy Summit is facilitating in response to COVID-19.

Visit www.healthadvocacysummit.org or follow @HASummit on Instagram and @HA_Summit on Twitter for the latest updates.

About Health Advocacy Summit

Health Advocacy Summit (HAS) is a nonprofit organization that works to empower and connect young adults with chronic and rare diseases. HAS is currently operating in several states across the U.S., and its program Crohn’s and Colitis Young Adults Network facilitates an international fellowship program to train the next generation of patient advocates with inflammatory bowel diseases. For more information, please visit healthadvocacysummit.org and ccyanetwork.org.



