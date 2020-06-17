Russian Icons at Jackson’s Summer World Treasures Auction

Photo credit: Jackson’s International Auctioneers and Appraisers/jacksonsauction.com

Russian Icon is pleased to share the news that the upcoming Jackson’s Summer World Treasures Auction will feature a unique selection of antique Russian icons.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online gallery Russian Icon is pleased to share the amazing news that the upcoming Jackson’s Summer World Treasures Auction will feature a unique selection of antique Russian icons. Among the highlights are early icons of saints, Art Nouveau icon of Our Lady of Kazan, Rococo icon of Christ, 19th-century icons of the Lord Almighty and Archangel Michael, and many more. The auction will be held online on June 23-24, inviting everyone to take part in the bidding and get a chance to acquire an exceptional piece of Russian icon art.

Jackson’s, or, as it is officially known, Jackson’s International Auctioneers and Appraisers, is one of premier service providers for the appraisal and sale of fine art and antiques in the United States. Founded in 1969, it is based in Cedar Falls, IA. Jackson’s is continuing to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, offering carefully selected collections of art and antiques and providing no-contact pick-ups and consignment drop-offs by appointment. The auction house specializes in selling and buying a diverse range of collectible objects. These include antique icons, porcelain and ceramics, European and American paintings, Old Masters, art glass, jewelry, rugs, textiles, fine furniture, decorative arts, militaria, firearms, and more.

On June 23-34, Jackson’s will hold Summer World Treasures Auction, presenting several valuable collections of art and antiques from the estates of Dr. Reid and Nuray Palmer, Norma Cunningham, and Richard Hurst. The auction features over 1,000 lots, including vintage enameled Bohemian glassware, silver-plated decorative arts, Victorian art glass, paintings, sculpture, jewelry, world-class furnishings, and a wonderful selection of religious icon art.

At Summer World Treasures Auction, Jackson’s will present nearly 80 Russian and Greek icons of different sizes and with different compositions. The price for an icon ranges from $50 to $3,000 so that anyone can choose something to their taste and budget. The highlights include:

• early 17th-century Russian icon of the Old Testament Prophet Elijah with Sts. Cosmas and Damian, overlaid with repoussé and chased silver-gilt Basma;

• Moscow Studio Art Nouveau icon of Our Lady of Kazan with St. Nicholas and the Holy Prophet Elijah, decorated with enamel;

• 18th-century Russian Rococo icon of Christ, overlaid with an ornate silver repoussé and chased oklad (pictured);

• 19th-century Russian icon of the Lord Almighty, decorated with beautiful patterns simulating cloisonné enameling;

• 19th-century icon of the Archangel Michael with large wings;

• early 20th-century Russian icon of the Transfiguration in a rendered incised arched framework.

Check out https://russianicon.com/ or visit Jackson’s International Auctioneers and Appraisers to find more antique Russian icons that will be auctioned at Summer World Treasures Auction on June 23-24.