Britain’s premier antiquities gallery, Pax Romana, to auction ancient jewellery, weaponry and coins, June 20-21

Rare two-part Greek bronze Chalcidian helmet, circa 500-300 BC, Classical to Alexander the Great period. High-crested crown and hinged cheek pieces. Perfect condition with beautiful patina. Estimate £15,000-£30,000

Circa 810-815 AD Group II coin with tonsured bust of Archbishop Wulfred with a pellet to each side and ‘+VVLFREDI ARCHIEPISCOPI’ legend on obverse; ‘DOROBERNIA C’ monogram with ‘+SAEBERHT MONETA’ legend for the moneyer Saebeorht at Canterbury mint. Estima